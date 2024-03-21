Tyla & Travis Scott “Water Remix,” PARTYNEXDOOR “R E A L W O M A N” & More | Daily Visuals 3.20.24

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Travis Scott is at that point in his career where he doesn’t do many features as he doesn’t have to thanks to his massive success, but when an artist does land a cameo from Cactus Jack, best believe it’s going to be a big deal.

Up and coming crooner, Tyla was able to secure such a blessing and in her and Travis Scott’s visuals to “Water (Remix),” and and Travis seduce each other from opposite sides of a glass cube before ultimately ending up face-to-face and grooving together. Y’all know she getting those “Friends and Family” exclusive Travis Scott Jordans now. We lowkey hatin.’

The PARTYNEXTDOOR meanwhile returns after a lengthy hiatus and in his clip for “R E A L W O M A N,” PND tries to woo a woman at the bar not knowing that she lives the trife life that could leave him unconscious in a hotel room. Be safe out there, y’all.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Drag-On featuring Voice Watkins, 42 Dugg, and more.

TYLA & TRAVIS SCOTT – “WATER REMIX”

PARTYNEXTDOOR – “R E A L W O M A N”

DRAG-ON FT. VOICE WATKINS – “2PAC”

42 DUGG – “WOCK N RED”

YSW FLACO – “IN & OUT”

DU DAMAGE – “SPEAKING ON ME”

KA ZODIAK FT. KILLAH PRIEST – “USE MY MIND”

CHANELLY – “21 BARS”