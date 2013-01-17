50 Cent “Knew” Chief Keef Would Get Arrested, Wishes Him “The Best” [VIDEO]

50 Cent may have scolded Chief Keef for not bothering to show up for his own video shoot, but there is not bad blood between the two.

After hearing of the teen’s arrest for parole violation yesterday, 50 told MTV News that he had nothing but well wishes for the youngster, but wasn’t exactly surprised by this new development. “It’s unfortunate to hear that he’s actually locked up,” he said. “I feel bad, because I feel like I knew that was gonna happen. I knew what continues to happen afterwards if you let it spiral out of control.

“I haven’t been in communication with him, following that. I wish him the best.”

He went on to praise Keef, born Keith Cozart, for taking the Hip-Hop world by storm in less than a year. “I think he has something, obviously. Even within the systems no one has done nothing for Chief Keef. He’s still just raw talent because he shot all his music videos in the living room. He hasn’t had a music video that cost more than $4,000, so that should indicate to other raw talent out there that they can do it with the means that they have around them.”

Keef was arrested for holding a weapon while participating in an interview at a gun range. The move was found to be a direct violation of his parole which bars him from having a firearm.

With the law constantly tailing him, the Chicago rapper has appeared to have turned over a new leaf, judging by a post on his Twitter page today reading “For now on im rappin about good sh-t. # NoViolence .”

On the other hand, his page may have been hacked.

Photo: MTV News