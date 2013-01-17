Tyga ft. Game – “Switchin Lanes” [VIDEO]

The fast and the furious Tyga and Game are hitting the road on this new video for “Switchin Lanes.”

This song originally appeared way back on Tyga’s Well Done 3 mixtape despite himself wearing a 187 hat, the name of his most recent mix tape. The two might as well send this to Vin Diesel and see if they can get into the 300th sequel of The Fast and the Furious or something.

This fast paced video Lamborghinis, BMWs and more in a late night street drag race that features Jayceon Taylor in a Louis Vuitton hockey mask. Get it, Jason? Forget it. Game’s ability to damn near mimic the flow of any rapper he is featured alongside continues on this bass heavy track.

The doors are up on the Lambo but, like most illegal street racing, the cops came to break the whole thing up. Which reminds us that while it looks really cool in movies and music videos, street racing is illegal and Hip-Hop Wired no way endorses it.

What you can do is put the finger on the mouse like they put the pedal to the medal to check out Tyga and Game’s new video for “Switchin Lanes” after the jump.

Photo: YouTube