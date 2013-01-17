Joe Budden – “Shook Ones (Freestyle)” [VIDEO]

Joe Budden hit up the “Come-Up Show” on Power 99 in Philadelphia to do what he does best with Cosmic Kev.

Over Mobb Deep’s classic instrumental for “Shook Ones,” Jumpoff Joe Budden went off the top at the radio show for a fresh new freestyle. Budden, who has been on a promo tour for his new album No Love Lost, is fresh off of an appearance on ESPN’s First Take and right here at Hip-Hop Wired where he hilariously named video vixens strictly by their butts.

Even after Budden spit a hard couple of bars on over “Shook Ones” Kev asked kindly for another freestyle, which the Slaughterhouse rapper not-so-politely declined. Budden will be promoting his latest solo album under E1 called No Love Lost, which will hit stores on February 5th.

If you enjoyed Joe’s work with his Slaughter boys on the DJ Drama-hosted On The House mixtape, then you will definitely get a kick out of this one. You can also check out the Love And Hip-Hop star on VH-1 every Monday night.

After the jump, get a listen to Joe’s “Shook Ones” freestyle down under the hood.

[Spotted at HHNM]

—

Photo: Clear Channel