Big Sean “Precision,” Fabolous “Paradise” & More | Daily Visuals 3.25.24

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Over the weekend the Hip-Hop world was so preoccupied with talk of Kendrick Lamar’s darts at Drake and J. Cole that they basically overlooked the fact that Big Sean dropped off some new work and continued to make the case that his name should be mentioned when talking about “the big three” before him.

In his latest visuals to “Precision,” Big Sean hops out of a cryogenic chamber of sorts and getting himself some tailormade attire to style and profile in but not before showing off his chiseled physique which is sure to drive his female fanbase crazy. Ariana Grande somewhere probably rethinking their breakup now. Just sayin.’

Fabolous meanwhile keeps on dropping off new work himself and for his latest clip to “Paradise,” the Brooklyn OG hits up the studio to lay down his verses before taking to the friendly skies to continue his international tour and showing the world how we do in the most thorough of boroughs.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from T.F, Trizz, Dusty Locane, and more.

BIG SEAN – “PRECISION”

FABOLOUS – “PARADISE”

T.F, TRIZZ – “PINKY”

DUSTY LOCANE – “DARC ROOM”

YNW MELLY, YNW BSLIME & JIT4STAN FT. YNW4L – “SAVE ME”

SSG LUHMIKE – “LOST BROTHERS”

LIL BLOOD – “NO HESITATION”

CARTEL BO – “PAYDAY”