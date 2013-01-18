James Franco (as RiFF RaFF), Selena Gomez & Gucci Mane Star In Spring Breakers [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

Disney Girls go wild in this new film Spring Breakers with help from Gucci Mane and James Franco possessed by the spirit of RiFF RaFF.

In this bizzare movie which stars Vanessa Hudgens (High School Musical), Selena Gomez (Wizards Of Waverly Place), and Ashley Benson (Pretty Little Liars), the tweens dreams along play college co-eds trying to save money to escape from their boring college dorm and have a fun Spring Break.

Seems simple, right?

According to the films synopsis, “A serendipitous encounter with rapper “Alien” promises to provide the girls with all the thrill and excitement they could hope for. With the encouragement of their new friend, it soon becomes unclear how far the girls are willing to go to experience a spring break they will never forget.”

The character of Alien is played by former Oscars host and star of Pineapple Express and the three Spider-Man films, James Franco. What makes this story and film even more bizzare is that the role was originally supposed to be played by Mad Decent rapper and former star of G’s To Gents, RiFF RaFF.

“The role I would have played would be like a drug dealer, or the friend of a drug dealer, Gucci Mane,” RiFF RaFF told FUSE.”James Franco was in the movie, but I was supposed to be in there also. Now James Franco is playing me.”

Riff Raff gave the movie’s writer, Harmony Korine, his blessing and expressed his gratitude about being in the movie. “Even though I couldn’t be a part of this project, I’m still glad that James Franco could play the role of me,” said Riff Raff. “That’s like if Denzel Washington was playing the role of O.J. Simpson. Even though it’s not O.J. Simpson, O.J. Simpson still gotta be like, ‘Denzel Washington is playing me.'”

You can check out the full trailer for Spring Breakers, which is set to hit theaters on March 22nd, down below and photos from the set featuring Gucci and the rest on the slide.

[Props to MissInfo]

—

Photo: MUSE Productions

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »