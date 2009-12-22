Eminem Offering Autographed Pictures For Charity

As the year comes to a close for Eminem, the top selling artist of the decade, he is donning a new character to promote his latest release.

The re-installment of his already widely successful project, Relapse: Refill is in stores and Em is donning himself as ‘Shady Claus’ in support of the album.

Keeping in character with his ‘Shady Claus’ theme, Em’s giving true fans a chance to get an autographed picture with him for a good cause.

On his website an application allows users to upload pictures of themselves and add it to a shot of Shady Claus which makes it looks like you’re sitting on Em’s lap.

The web version of the picture is free but for those looking to be one step closer to Marshall Mathers, you can order an official copy of the picture signed by the man himself.

Proceeds from the sale of Shady Claus autographed photos will go to Eminem’s charity for disadvantaged youth, The Marshall Mathers Foundation, and stans can expect them in four to six weeks.

To order your Shady Claus picture visit http://www.Eminem.com.

Fans may also enter a sweepstakes drawing at facebook.com/Eminem to win the Santa suit and a copy of Relapse:Refill, both of which Eminem will autograph.