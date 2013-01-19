Behind The Scenes Of Big Boi’s “Apple Of My Eye” Video [PHOTOS]

Big Boi knows just sitting at home means his latest album, Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumors, will just sit on the shelf. These behind the scenes photos of the Atlanta rapper’s video shoot for “Apple Of My Eye” video prove the grind never stops.

At the top of the year, Sir Lucious Leftfoot was joined by Jake Troth to perform the song on the Late Show with David Letterman. From the pics, it looks like the visual will feature a live performance aspect as well.

The OutKast rapper has been all over lately. He was recently on ESPN’s First Take bigging up the Atlanta Falcons, told FUSE his biggest regret was not spending enough time with his father before he passed away and explained to the Huffington Post why he didn’t vote for Barack Obama.

Also, jumping on Frank Ocean’s “Pink Matter” caused Andre 3000 to release a statement saying the song, and a forthcoming remix of T.I.’s “I’m Sorry” are not official OutKast collaborations.

Nevertheless, check photos from the set of the Trevor Kane directed “Apple Of My Eye” video, and some BTS shots of a The Tonight Show with Jay Leno performance of the she song, in the gallery below.

[Spotted at HHNM]

—

Photos: Instagram

