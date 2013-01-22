Fabolous – “So NY” [VIDEO]

Fabolous takes it back to the city for his new TAJ-directed music video for “So NY.”

As the story goes, this song was originally spawned back when Lil Wayne famously said that he “flat out doesn’t like New York,” in an interview with MTV. With Just Blaze on the beat, Fabolous put on for his city as he says that he is “so New York that Weezy probably don’t like him.”

If that holds true, he probably won’t like this video much. The visuals features Fab runnign through the city’s most recognizable landmarks including the Brooklyn Bridge, the newly constructed Barclays Center as well as Times Square, Columbus Circle and Central Park.

Fabolous lets loose some of his most focused rhymes in this song that dropped before his latest effort, The Soul Tape 2, was released before the year ended. Not only does he call out Lil Wayne, but he calls out Jay-Z, 50 Cent, and Diddy as people from New York but don’t currently live in New York.

This one is a goody, so after the jump get a look at Fab’s new video for the Just Blaze-produced “So NY.”