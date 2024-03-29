Subscribe
News

Nina Chanel Abney Previews Latest Air Jordan 3 Collab

These are looking double-up worthy...

Published on March 29, 2024

Nina Chanel Air Jordan 3

Source: @ninachanel / Instagram

Jordan Brand may have a new must-have collaboration on their hands as the sneaker world was buzzing on Thursday (March 28) when Nina Chanel Abney gave us a sneak peak of her upcoming Air Jordan 3. The shoe promises to break a few necks and earn even more double takes when they hit the streets.

Two years after releasing her first Jordan Brand collaboration in the Air Jordan 2, Abney returns with her take on the highly popular Air Jordan 3 silhouette, which she remixed with an interesting color blocking that immediately caught the eyes of sneaker enthusiasts across social media. Aside from the spiffy colorway, the materials used to remix the silhouette add to its allure. According to Sneaker News, it’s all about the details when it comes to these.

Sneaker News reports:

Relying heavily on green shades — Bicoastal and Malachite to be exact — the Nina Chanel Jordan 3s are built with premium suede and canvas uppers, with Fossil-colored midsoles set to match the laces, eyelets, interiors, and the customized heel back Interestingly, these Air Jordan 3s also feature thicker roped laces which aren’t too common on Air Jordans, but they add that lifestyle aesthetic that Abney is clearly looking to capture.

Yeah, these might hit “Grail” status before they even hit the shelves.

The Nina Chanel Abney Air Jordan 3s are set to release June 20 for $225. Check out pics of the kicks and let us know if you’ll be copping in the comments section below.

Air Jordan 3

