50 Cent Says Daphne Joy Rape & Abuse Allegations Are Untrue

On Thursday (March 28), Daphne Joy made an alarming accusation that she was raped and abused by her son’s father, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson via Instagram. Wasting little time, 50 Cent responded with a statement shooting down the allegations in the wake of the recent legal issues surrounding Daphne Joy.

Daphne Joy, who was named in the lawsuit filed by Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones against Sean “Diddy” Combs, claims that Jackson raped and abused her. Taking to Instagram, Joy held nothing back as she referred to Jackson as her “oppressor.”

Curtis James Jackson. Everything is a joke to you until our safety is compromised, which is happening now. You are wreaking real havoc, frenzy and chaos onto people’s lives. How could u feel if Sire was the one in handcuffs? For nothing. We moved to New York to give you the opportunity to be a father to your son and you saw him 10 times out of the 2 years that we lived 1 mile away from you. I am tired of upholding and protecting an image to our son that you have never even earned.

Let’s put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me. You are no longer my oppressor and my God will handle you from this point on. You have permanently damaged the last hope I had for you as a father to preserve our family with these last and final false slams made against me. You have broken our hearts for the last and final time.

In a statement delivered to The Hollywood Reporter, Jackson says that the allegations are untrue.

The disturbing allegations in the sworn pleadings recently filed in a court case related to Daphne Joy the mother of my twelve year old child, has required me to take all necessary legal actions to protect my son Sire. The most recent false and baseless accusations by Daphne Joy are clearly in response to my decision to seek sole custody of my son. My son Sire is my main priority and keeping him in a safe environment is my only focus at this time.

