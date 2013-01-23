Hit-Boy ft. 2 Chainz – “Fan (Remix)” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Hit-Boy celebrated becoming the head of his own label, Hits Since 87, by releasing the remix to his HITstory banger, “Fan.”

2 Chainz jumps on this song, which will be featured on the upcoming HS87 collaborative mixtape, All I Ever Dreamed Of, which is coming soon. The Inland Empire native took to the L.A. Leakers show to let this remix loose which also features Cocaine 80s crooner, James Fauntleroy, singing on the hook.

Hits Since 87 will be a joint venture between Interscope and it’s newest executive, Gee Roberson of Hip-Hop Since 1978. Although there are minor tweaks to this from the original, Hit-Boy re-records his verse from HITstory and adds the energetic 2 Chainz to give this song another life.

The two are currently filming a video for this single and it should be hitting the airwaves sooner rather than later. Get a listen to the remix for “Fan” down after the jump.

[Spotted at L.A. Leakers]

Photo: Instagram