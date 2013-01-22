DJ Kay Slay ft. Bun B, Busta Rhymes, DJ Paul & Gunplay – “Violent Music (Remix)” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

DJ Kay Slay is dropping yet another mixtape tomorrow and this one will feature the likes of Bun B, Busta Rhymes, DJ Paul and Gunplay.

This song will be featured on Slay’s new effort for the streets, Grown Man Hip Hop pt.2: Sleeping With The Enemy. The original version of the song included Busta Rhymes and DJ Paul along with Vado.

Bun B dances all over this beat, who has been getting back on his feature grind after dominating a few years ago. Bussa Buss keeps his intense chorus while adding a rapid fire verse that shows that he hasn’t lost a single step on his delivery.

It’s Gunplay on this record that is slightly disappointing. Don Logan is surprisingly calm on this record in which was carried by the veterans more than the energetic wildcard of Maybach Music Group.

Check it out after the jump.

[Spotted at XsclusiveZone]

—

Photo: YouTube