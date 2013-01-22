A$AP Rocky’s Long.Live.A$AP Album Will Debut At #1

What’s a bootlegger to a PMF? Not much if your name is A$AP Rocky.

Despite the Harlem rapper’s debut album, Long.Live.A$AP, leaking almost a month before its release, the LP will debut at no. 1 tomorrow, selling over 140,000 copies its first week in stores.

Long.Live.A$AP dropped on January 15 to generally positive reviews. But the looming question was how the album’s premature leak back in late 2012 would affect its sales. The “Goldie” rapper’s fans clearly were in support, with Hits Daily Double reporting that about 141,000 fans scooped up the album legally stateside. The final sales numbers will be available tomorrow morning via Soundscan, but the project will comfortably land at the top spot on the Billboard 200 album chart.

A$AP is currently overseas promoting the record, having recently performed a cover of Gnarls Barkley’s “Who’s Gonna Save My Soul” (see below) and kicked an exclusive freestyle for DJ Semtex on BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Live Lounge.

It’s been a whirlwind ride for A$AP who just released his debut mixtape, Live.Love.A$AP on October 31, 2011 (Halloween), which featured popular cuts like “Peso” and “Purple Swag.” This March, he is scheduled to be the opener for Rihanna’s Diamonds World Tour.

Now that Long.Live.A$AP is in stores, what do you think of the album?

—

Photo: Instagram