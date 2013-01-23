2 Chainz To Appear On CBS Comedy 2 Broke Girls

2 Chainz is headed to a scripted series on network television. The Atlanta rapper has been tapped to appear on the CBS comedy, 2 Broke Girls, next month.

The show, based around two aspiring entrepreneurs living in New York City, will find the girls going on a trip to the Grammys, where they will meet T*ty 2 Necklace.

He will play himself in the episode.

From the Hollywood Reporter:

2 Chainz has been tapped to cameo as himself on the sophomore comedy from Michael Patrick King, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. During the episode, Max (Kat Dennings) meets a guy who works for a record label who becomes so smitten with her that he offers to fly her — and Caroline (Beth Behrs) — to Los Angeles for the Grammys on a private plane. The also includes a Bucket List item for Max as she’ll celebrate her first time on a plane when her dream gets even better when the one passenger left waiting to bard is rapper 2 Chainz. The episode will coincidentally air the night after CBS broadcasts the annual Grammy Awards. The casting comes days after 2 Chainz was honored at Sunday’s Hip-Hop Inaugural Ball, where he accepted the Street Soldier Award.

After releasing a No. 1 album last summer, 2 Chainz earned himself a few Grammy nominations. His 2 Broke Girls episode airs Feb. 11.

—

Photo: Hip Hollywood