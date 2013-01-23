Justin Timberlake Billed To Perform At Pre-Super Bowl Party

Justin Timberlake hasn’t had a concert in over four years, and will mark his official return to the stage, via a pre-Super Bowl party, next month.

Timberlake will perform at the DIRECTV Super Saturday Night to be held on Feb. 2 at the DTV SuperFan stadium. Reality TV producer Mark Cuban’s AXS TV will host the event.

Benefiting Shriners Hospital for Children, the invite-only soiree will also feature ?uestlove from the Legendary Roots Crew.

The Super Bowl will be held a day later at the New Orleans Super Dome, with Alicia Keys singing the National Anthem, and Beyoncé holding down the half-time show.

Earlier in the month, Timberlake released “Suit & Tie,” off his forthcoming album, The 20/20 Experience. The Timbaland-produced joint features Jay-Z and is a deviation from pretty much all of the music that currently on the charts, but given his Future/S*x/LoveSounds release, the 31-year-old has proven to be more than comfortable with stepping outside the music box.

However, surpassing the success of the aforementioned album is a hefty task. Upon its release in September of 2006, the album sold more than 680,000 copies in its first week, and pushed more than 10 million units worldwide.

Timberlake has yet to announce the release date for The 20/20 Experience.

—

Photo: Getty