Lil Kim Shoots Video With Tiffany Foxx Called “Jay-Z” With Mob Wives Carla Facciolo & Tony Testa [PHOTOS]

Lil Kim was in Queens this past weekend to shoot a video for a song called “Jay-Z.” Yeah, we made the same face.

This video was shot at Club Glazz in Queens and the not-yet-released song is supposed to have plenty of mafia ties to it. The song is reportedly for her protégée, Tiffany Foxx. The song, which pays homage to Jay-Z, appeared on her debut solo mixtape Yellow Tape.

Kim, whose played up her mafia persona for years by hanging with Mob Wives’ Drita DaVanzo, surprised little by tapping Tony Testa and Mob Wives’ Carla Facciolo in the video. Testa’s Uncle, Joseph Carmine Testa, was convicted of being the head of the Gambino crime family.

According to AllHipHop, French Montana was also on the set of the video even though he wasn’t pictured. They also report that Testa and Lil Kim also developed a friendly relationship in 2006, while she was incarcerated in a federal detention center for almost a year in a Philadelphia prison, for perjury.

We know Lil Kim and Jay-Z were friendly back in the day, especially on classic records like “Big Momma Thing,” but don’t be surprised if Hova asks for a check once this video hits the airwaves.

After the jump, check out the stills from the video.

—

Photo: Instagram, Echo

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22Next page »