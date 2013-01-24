Kendrick Lamar’s “Swimming Pools (Drank)” Goes Platinum

Over 1,000,000 units have been poured up for Kendrick Lamar, as his lead single “Swimming Pools (Drank)” has gone platinum.

The Interscope/TDE rapper adds another plaque to his growing collection after his debut album, good kid, m.A.A.d. city was certified gold earlier this year after selling over 500,000 units.

K.Dot’s single has been a slow burner after it was released last summer to modest reviews, it has grown in popularity and has now been serviced to Top 40 radio, currently sitting at #21 on Billboard Hot 100. “Swimming Pools (Drank)” is Lamar’s first Platinum plaque in his career.

Kendrick’s follow-up single will be the Drake-assisted “Poetic Justice” that is hoping to feature Janet Jackson in the video, who is sampled throughout the song. Currently, Kendrick is touring London and promoting his latest album and R&R Productions got up with K.Dot as he was performing in the Hammersmith Apollo.

In this video, Kendrick narrates his experience across the pond and speaking on just how far he’s come using just his worth to connect with a world of people. Cool stuff.

Check out the video and congratulations are in order to K.Dot for his accomplishments.