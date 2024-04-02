Subscribe
News

Natania Reuben Says She Will Remove Bullets From Her Face To Prove Diddy Shot Her

A victim from the infamous Club New York shooting.

Published on April 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
VMA's "Club Love" After Party

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

Diddy might have another issue on his hands. One of the victims from the infamous Club New York shooting is saying she is willing to remove bits from her face to prove he shot her.

NewsNation is reporting that Natania Reuben is standing ten toes down on her claims that the Bad Boy Entertainment founder assaulted her with a deadly weapon. Last week Reuben was a guest on the Elizabeth Vargas Reports show where she detailed her story on what happened in the early hours of Dec. 27, 1999 in Times Square which resulted in her being shot in the face. “I literally watched them pull out the guns, I had a clear point of view. I mean, for God’s sake, I got shot in my nose. I was facing them directly. I watched everything occur and have described it, vehemently to all parties involved” she exclaimed. “I have nine bullet fragments remaining in my face.”

Recently Natania has been very vocal on social media recounting the tragic event, dispelling that Shyne was the only one in the nightclub shooting and providing more insight on how unfair the trial proceedings were. In turn it is her hopes that her story can be used as evidence for the current federal investigation into Diddy. “I’m willing to have a doctor remove a part of the 9 mm bullet in my face so that they can use it as evidence if need be for this trial” she explained.

Jamal “Shyne” Barrow was found guilty on counts of assault, reckless endangerment and possession of an illegal weapon. He served almost nine years in prison. Diddy and his now deceased friend and bodyguard Anthony “Wolf” Jones were acquitted on all counts. You can see Natania Reuben discuss her story below.

RELATED TAGS

Bullett club new york shooting Diddy shyne club new york shooting

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
Air Jordan 4 military blue
News

The Air Jordan 4 “Military Blue” To See A Massive General Release

B.G. aka Christopher Noel Dorsey
News

B.G. Could End Up Back In Jail For Violating His Probation

Trill Burgers
News

Bun B’s Trill Burgers Named in New Lawsuit From Ex-Business Partners

Celebrity Sightings In New York - February 15, 2024
News

Beyoncé Reveals Tracklist For Rumored Country Album ‘Cowboy Carter’

Future
News

Future & Metro Boomin ft. Travis Scott & Playboi Carti “Type Sh*t,” E-40 ft. Trae Tha Truth “Succaz” & More | Daily Visuals 3.27.24

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Arrivals
News

Juvenile Drops “400 Degreez” Video 25 Years After Its Release

X-Men '97
Television

Disney+’s ‘X-Men ’97’ Debuts To Record Streaming Numbers

Future
News

Future & Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd “Young Metro,” Shakira & Cardi B “Punteria” & More | Daily Visuals 3.26.24

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close