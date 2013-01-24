Iggy Azalea – “Whatchu Lookin At” [LISTEN]

We haven’t heard much from Iggy Azalea lately, as she’s been working on her new project The New Classic. However, she comes through with this new joint called “Whatchu Lookin At?”

This blonde bombshell will be releasing the project under Grand Hustle after a falling out with Interscope Records as a part of T.I.’s Hustle Gang. She says that T.I. won’t be executive producing the album as originally but some of the collaborations on the album might include the likes of Diplo, Steve Aoki and Flosstradamus.

This new song is one of her better efforts as this catchy and bouncy tune has Iggy in one of her most comfortable elements. It starts a little annoying, to be honest, but it picks up as the beat drops. All first verse. Not bad, blondie. Not bad. Get a listen to “Whatchu Lookin At” down after the artwork.

