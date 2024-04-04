Subscribe
News

Nas “Sitting With My Thoughts,” Honey Bxby ft. Busta Rhymes “Touchin’ Remix” & More | Daily Visuals 4.3.24

Nas takes the big stage to a roaring crowd and Honey Bxby and Busta Rhymes take to the club. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on April 3, 2024

Nas

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

It’s been three decades since Nas burst on the scene with his classic debut album Illmatic and solidified himself as one of the greatest MC’s to pick up the mic and while he’s hit the half-century mark with his time on earth, the man proves that his pen is just as sharp as it was when he was a teenager.

Dropping off some new visuals to “Sitting With My Thoughts,” the Hip-Hop legend shows just how popular he still is as he prepares to perform at one of his sold out shows where thousands of fans await his arrival as he gets a fresh haircut backstage as he spits his bars much to his barber’s liking. Heck, we all love Nas’ bars (no Diddy).

Keeping with legendary rappers who’ve spent decades in the game, Busta Rhymes too keeps on showing that his pen game is just as deadly today as it was in the 90’s and in Honey Bxby’s clip to “Touchin’ Remix,” Bussa Bus and Bxby get their grown and sexy on in the club where everyone just vibes and grooves without the need of bouncing and twerking to make things sexy.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from 3hirty Waters featuring Charleston White, Killah Priest, and more.

NAS – “SITTING WITH MY THOUGHTS”

HONEY BXBY FT. BUSTA RHYMES – “TOUCHIN’ REMIX”

3HIRTY WATERS FT. CHARLESTON WHITE – “MALARKEY”

KILLAH PRIEST – “ANAK”

RICK HYDE FT. CHELLO – “IF THESE WALLS COULD TALK”

MONEYBAGG YO & ROB49 – “BUSSIN”

SADA BABY – “VERNORS”

JOONY FT. BLXST – “I KNOW”

FYD TK – “HARD TIMES”

K.E. – “GET YOUR GRIND”

Daily Visuals

