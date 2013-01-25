Kendrick Lamar’s Funkmaster Flex Freestyle [LISTEN]

Kendrick Lamar arrived in New York City and stopped by the Funkmaster Flex show on Hot 97 to do what he does.

Very few rappers get on the microphone live on Flex’s show and legitimately freestyle, but Kendrick Lamar is different and is ready to bust a freestyle at any given moment. Last night was no different as K.Dot got busy behind some classic instrumentals yet again.

This time, the Top Dawg Entertainment rapper took on “Nas Is Like” and “Keep It Thoro” nearly flawlessly. It’s rare that a top rapper really gets busy on a freestyle or an exclusive freestyle for Funk Flex, but he does exactly that.

Lamar just got back from his overseas tour and is in New York City to perform at Saturday Night Live this weekend. He also hopes to be in a skit, so hopefully, he gets that shine. Check out the freestyles down below.

