Jon Bernthal Returns As The Punisher In ‘Daredevil: Reborn’

It's about damn time we get these two back. Now bring back Luke Cage...

Published on April 4, 2024

HipHopWired Featured Video
The Punisher

Source: Patrick Harbron / Patrick Harbron/Netflix

Aside from the last season of Loki, Disney+’s live-action MCU series haven’t generated much interest from hardcore fanboys. But with Daredevil: Reborn already in production, hype is slowly building around Matt Murdock’s return to the MCU.

That being said, on Wednesday, April 3, interest in the series got a big boost when on-set photos of Jon Bernthal’s Punisher hit the internet which showed the actor in full Frank Castle attire and covered in blood which surely came from a violent encounter of some kind. According to Variety, the upcoming Daredevil: Reborn series has gone through some ups and downs due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, but now that things are back on track, fans can expect to see the kind of action-packed brutality that made Netflix’s Daredevil series such a hit amongst fans back in 2017.

Variety reports:

“Daredevil: Born Again” has been through a bit of a development rollercoaster. The series parted ways with head writers Chris Ord and Matt Corman last October while the production was shut down amid the SAG-AFTRA strike. Marvel also released the directors for the remaining episodes of the season as it decided to take “Born Again” in a new creative direction despite half of the series’ 18-episode order already being shot. Only some elements of pre-existing material is expected to be used in the final cut of the show.

Dario Scardapane, who wrote and executive produced Bernthal’s “The Punisher” series, stepped in to serve as the new “Born Again” showrunner a few weeks after Ord and Corman’s exit. The duo are still being credited as executive producers. Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead — who directed on Marvel’s “Moon Knight” and “Loki” Season 2 — were added as directors. It’s unclear whether or not the original 18-episode order remains.

If these pictures are any indication of what we can expect when Daredevil: Reborn hit’s Disney+, we’re in for a bloody good time.

Check out pics of Jon Bernthal’s The Punisher alongside Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and let us know if you’re as hype as we are about the upcoming series in the comments section below.

disney plus Marvel's Daredevil

