Disney+ Drops 1st Trailer For 2nd Season To ‘Loki’

Can Loki save the struggling MCU on Disney+?

Published on August 1, 2023

HipHopWired Featured Video
Disney+ Loki Season 2 stills

Source: Marvel / Disney+

Disney+’s last few Marvel shows such as She-Hulk and Secret Invasion haven’t exactly lived up to fans expectations. But there still may be hope for Disney+’s MCU as they’ve dropped the first trailer for the second season of Loki, and it looks very promising.

Disney+ Loki Season 2 stills

Source: Marvel / Disney+

Picking up where Season 1 left off, Loki (Tom Hiddleston), finds himself suffering from a time glitch, which causes him to slip in and out of different periods of time. Hoping to figure out how to fix the problem while preventing the end of the universes at the hands of a Kang variant, Loki and TVA agent Mobius (Owen Wilson), set out to travel through time to figure out how to keep Loki in one time period while stopping Kang from destroying, well, everything.

With a war between worlds on the horizon and an all-powerful being like Kang standing in his way, Loki certainly seems to have his work cut out for him without the help of his big bro, Thor.

Check out the trailer to Loki Season 2 below, and let us know if you’ll be checking for this when it premiers on Disney+ Oct. 6.

disney plus Loki Marvel Studios trailer

