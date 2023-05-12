Marvel Studios Drops A Featurette For Disney+’s ‘Secret Invasion’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

With interest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe waning these days, Marvel knows it has to kick-start some buzz for it’s upcoming Disney+ series, Secret Invasion, and has taken some steps to do so.

On Thursday (May 11), Marvel Studios released a featurette for it’s ninth TV series, Secret Invasion, to show fans what they can expect when Nick Fury does what he can to save the earth from an alien invasion without the help of earth’s mightiest heroes, The Avengers. The spy vs. aliens drama series stars Samuel L. Jackson as everyone’s favorite special agent, and Nick Fury, who returns to earth from outer space to learn that his planet is under attack by the very race of aliens he helped in Captain Marvel, The Skrulls.

Shape-shifting their way into chaos and ultimately, power, Nick Fury doesn’t have the same government resources he had in his heyday with The Avengers but is determined to stop the Skrulls from taking over the earth. With human help from the likes of Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), G’iah (Emilia Clarke) and maybe even War Machine (Don Cheadle), Nick Fury seems to have his work cut out for him as he looks to take on an entire alien race with powers that his everyday firearm can’t compete with. Interesting tidbit, this will actually be the first time we see Nick Fury and James Rhodes (War Machine) interact in the MCU. Should be an interesting conversation to be had.

Check out the featurette to Secret Invasion below and let us know if you’ll be checking for it when it premiers on Disney+ June 21. We know we will.