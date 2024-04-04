Subscribe
News

Rod Wave Arrested On Weapons Charges In Florida

He has since been freed.

Published on April 4, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
Rod Wave In Concert - Detroit, MI

Source: Scott Legato / Getty

It seems Rod Wave might have the fight of his life upon him. He was recently arrested on some serious weapons charges.

Variety magazine reports that the St. Petersburg, Florida, native got into some trouble Sunday, March 31. Local badges claim he had involvement in a shooting in Manatee County that left four individuals injured. According to a statement released by the police: “about 11 p.m., officers responded to shots fired in a large group of people gathered outside of 400 49 St. S. At this time it appears a group of men got into a verbal argument and exchanged gunfire outside of the location” the document reads.

Rod Wave was arrested in connection to the incident and charged on weapons charges including possession of the ammunition. His lawyers quickly refuted the claims on an Instagram post. “Rod was arrested and detained with absolutely no evidence of wrongdoing. The police claimed he was a felon in possession of ammunition” the caption read. “Not only was he not in possession of ammunition, a basic check of public records would have easily demonstrated to the police that he was not a convicted felon. The prosecutor and the judge immediately agreed that the evidence did not support the charge and set him free the same day.”

This was not the first time Rod Wave has been in trouble with the law. Back in 2022, he was arrested for allegedly strangling his ex-girlfriend. In an exclusive statement to Rolling Stone magazine his lawyer Bradford Cohen claimed it was a misunderstanding. Rod Wave has yet to publicly comment on the weapons charges.

RELATED TAGS

Arrested Rod Wave weapons possession

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
Air Jordan 4 military blue
News

The Air Jordan 4 “Military Blue” To See A Massive General Release

B.G. aka Christopher Noel Dorsey
News

B.G. Could End Up Back In Jail For Violating His Probation

Trill Burgers
News

Bun B’s Trill Burgers Named in New Lawsuit From Ex-Business Partners

Celebrity Sightings In New York - February 15, 2024
News

Beyoncé Reveals Tracklist For Rumored Country Album ‘Cowboy Carter’

Future
News

Future & Metro Boomin ft. Travis Scott & Playboi Carti “Type Sh*t,” E-40 ft. Trae Tha Truth “Succaz” & More | Daily Visuals 3.27.24

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Arrivals
News

Juvenile Drops “400 Degreez” Video 25 Years After Its Release

X-Men '97
Television

Disney+’s ‘X-Men ’97’ Debuts To Record Streaming Numbers

Future
News

Future & Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd “Young Metro,” Shakira & Cardi B “Punteria” & More | Daily Visuals 3.26.24

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close