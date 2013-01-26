will.i.am. ft. Britney Spears, Diddy, Lil Wayne, Hit-Boy & Waka Flocka Flame – “Scream And Shout (Remix)” [LISTEN]

will.i.am and his Britney Spears-assisted single “Scream And Shout” with all stars, Diddy, Hit-Boy, Waka Flocka Flame and Lil Wayne sprung a little leak early.

We have it under good authority that this isn’t the complete version of the song, but the full version of this record will be available to the public in the near future.

This stacked remix already has a video on the way that was shot this past week in Los Angeles, California. This song gets some vintage s**t talk from the boy Diddy while Waka Flocka, Lil Wayne and will.i.am drop full verses on the song. Britney’s voice is distorted throughout the song’s hook and bridges.

Although unfinished, get a listen to this “Scream And Shout” remix featuring Hip-Hop heavy hitters Lil Wayne, Waka Flocka, Diddy and Hit-Boy after the jump.

[Spotted at LWHQ]

UPDATE: Full and explicit version of the “Scream and Shout” remix is now available down below.

Photo: VEVO