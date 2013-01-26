Alicia Keys – “Brand New Me” (Part 2) [LISTEN]

It’s time for the percolator. Alicia Keys re-ups her single “Brand New Me” in honor of her 32nd birthday yesterday.

Thankfully, Alicia Keys isn’t yelling at us in this song, and she samples some dance classics including Cajmere’s “It’s Time For The Percolator” and Crystal Waters’ “Gypsy Woman.”

“I’ve been so overwhelmed by all of your birthday love that I HAD to do something extra special for you,” Alicia Keys said on Twitter before releasing the song. “Love to you!!! Big shout to Crystal Waters for your inspiration!… New Music!! B.N.M Part 2!!!!”

This one sounds pretty groovy if you are a kid who grew up in the 90s. “Gypsy Woman” was also famously sampled by T.I. in his KING hit single, “Why You Wanna.” Get your two-step on in honor of Mrs. Keys-Dean’s birthday after the jump with “Brand New Me” part 2.

—

Photo: Complex