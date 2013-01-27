50 Cent Says A G-Unit Reunion Is “Probably Not” Going To Happen [LISTEN]

Don’t tell Lloyd Banks, but 50 Cent isn’t looking to reunite with his G-Unit comrades anytime soon.

As frontrunner of the crew, whatever 50 says goes and even though he teased the very same idea a few weeks ago, when asked of getting back together with his cold cronies, he turned the option down.

During an interview on Sirius Hip Hop Nation show, Ear Candy Mornings, the Queens rapper put an end to the speculation, by answering “Probably not,” when asked of a G-Unit reboot. “You have people that grow in different directions,” said Ferrari. “If you have grown men involved in business transactions who are around each other, surrounded by the same thing…I’ve offered everything that I could offer to G-Unit, I allowed them to be in front of my audience the entire time, develop their own fan base and have people recognize their attributes and their defects at that point, so what do yo u do?”

As for satisfying others interested in a G-Unit reunion, 50 could care less. “I don’t care what other people want. I don’t give a f-ck what they want. A G-Unit reunion? Kiss my motherf-cking a– as far as that’s concerned. I think when we get to the point when the public is saying something, it’s a trend it’s an idea that one person had and other people following, when did it dissolve? It dissolved [because] they didn’t actually support the project.”

Also in the interview 50 talks bloggers, boxing, and more on his feud with Floyd Mayweather.

