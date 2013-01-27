The Game Gets Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes Tattoo, Plans To Ink Aaliyah’s Face Next [PHOTO]

Who knew The Game was such a big TLC fan? The Compton rapper got the image of Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes tattooed on his ribs, recently.

Game posted a photo of the “Dia De Los Muertos” version of Lopes, who passed away in 2002. He plans on adding even more his collection of ink, with a similar tatt of Aaliyah. “Got a Dia’ De Los Muertos version of Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes tatted on the left side of my ribs by @petertattooist ,” he wrote. “Gettin a Dia’ De Los Muertos version of Aaliyah on the right side of my ribs next…… 2 rib tats in one day…. #B-tchImThuggin Pain…. Aint nobody got time for that ha ha ha.”

Aaliyah died in a plane crash in 2001, and is still very much the object of rappers’ affection. Drake has hailed the singer as an inspiration and also has a tattoo of her image. He and producer Noah “40” Shabib are said to be working on the Detroit native’s posthumous album, but has yet to release the project. “It’s not about me, it’s not about 40, it’s really about her and her fans, and us getting the opportunity to give you something that we feel is great,” Drizzy said of the release.

A new Aaliyah track, “Quit Hatin” hit the ‘Net, after what would’ve been her 34th birthday, earlier in the month. It’ll be interesting to see Game’s permanent ode to the fallen star.

Click below to see the photo of his Left Eye tattoo.

Photo: wiznation.com

