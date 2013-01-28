50 Cent Believes Rick Ross’ Drive-By Incident Was Staged

Rick Ross made headline news this morning when he was reportedly the target of a drive-by shooting attempt in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Ross, who was celebrating his 36th birthday today, reportedly had bullets fire towards his Rolls Royce as he was leaving a dinner in his honor. The bullets missed the Rolls Royce but the vehicle slammed into the restaurant. Although nobody was injured in the melee, 50 Cent is calling shenanigans.

“Hahaha fat boy hit the building? lol it looks staged to me. No hole’s in da car,” 50 tweeted shortly after the news broke. Ross and 50, who have been adversaries dating back to 2009, rekindled their beef this year at the BET Hip-Hop Awards when a melee broke out between the two crews.

In 50 Cent’s latest video for “Major Distribution” featuring Snoop Dogg and another Ross foe Young Jeezy, 50 showcased a Maybach Music Group chain that reportedly belonged to Gunplay and was taken from him during the award show fight.

“It came from a jeweler. Jewelers, they made it. Yeah, we got it and ended up putting it in the video,” 50 explained Thursday to MTV about the chain’s appearance. “That’s what rappers do: Rappers put jewelry in videos.”

