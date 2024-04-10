Subscribe
Style & Fashion

Clarks Announces First-Ever Wallabee Day On April 26

Raekwon and Dave East are the faces of the campaign.

Published on April 10, 2024

CLARKS ORIGINALS WALLABEE DAY

Source: CLARKS ORIGINALS / Clarks Originals

One of Hip-Hop’s most beloved shoes is getting its own day on the calendar. Clarks has announced that April 26 will be Wallabee Day.

As reported by Hype Beast the British-based company is giving their signature shoe a unique distinction in an effort to not only give it point of difference amongst their entire portfolio, but to also celebrate the model’s rich history. This week it was announced that Friday, Apr. 26 will be the first-ever Wallabee Day. According to the brand’s Instagram account the idea came from a conversation with one of Rap’s sharpest lyricist; Raekwon The Chef. “We need to have a Wallabee day. We need to be able to go out there and say today is the day everybody throws their joints on” he said according to a press release.

CLARKS ORIGINALS WALLABEE DAY

Source: CLARKS ORIGINALS / Clarks Originals

“We are delighted to announce the launch of our first Wallabee Day,” said Clarks’ Chief Marketing Officer Tara McRae in a formal statement. “It’s such an iconic shoe loved by people across the world and has served as a blank canvas to artists, creators and cultures over many generations. Wallabee Day allows us to celebrate not just the shoe, but also all of the collaborators who help us reinvent the story year after year.”

To commemorate the occasion Clarks will be releasing some new colorways of the iconic shoe, customs and hosting events in select cities across the world. Both Raekwon and Dave East star in the campaign where the “1000 Miles” rapper is spotted wearing X-LARGE customized versions of the Wallabee.

Stay tuned with HipHopWired.com for more information on Wallabee Day.

