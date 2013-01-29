Chris Brown Wants To Talk To Police About Fight With Frank Ocean

The Chris Brown vs. Frank Ocean saga continues. The R&B crooner with a penchant for drama, that would be Brown, wants to tell cops his side of the story about what went down in the Westlake Recording Studios parking lot in Hollywood this past Sunday night.

Law enforcement sources tell us … Chris’ lawyer, Mark Geragos, has already contacted detectives and said the singer is ready, willing and able to give them the blow-by-blow, because he knows he did nothing wrong. What’s more … sources say Geragos’ team has surveillance video of the last part of the fight, and Chris is as clean as a whistle — not throwing a single punch. But here’s the thing. We’re told the video also clears Frank Ocean — he never takes a swing at anyone. The fighting is between the two posses.

You read that right. Neither Breezy nor Ocean threw a punch in this alleged fight, on camera. It was the assorted weed carriers and baggage handlers that were doing most of the dirty work.

The cameras were only in the lobby of the studio but since the fades started being delivered in the parking lot, who knows who really started what.

Brown is no doubt thirsty to prove his innocence because he is still on probation for that infamous beat down of Rihanna, who clearly has forgiven him. One piece of good news for Brown thus far is that the incident is not being considered a hate crime.

However, word is that Ocean is looking to press charges. A witness says that Brown swung on Ocean after the Odd Future singer laughed at Breezy’s attempt to shake his hand. We’re guessing a hefty settlement on the low low is inevitable if Brown wants to avoid going to the bing for violating his probation.

