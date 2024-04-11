Subscribe
News

Millyz ft. Meek Mill “Soul Survivor,” Chello, Jim Jones & Trav “No Time” & More | Daily Visuals 4.10.24

Millyz and Meek Mill turn up in the club and Chello, Jim Jones, and Trav get lit on the corner. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on April 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

For the past few weeks Meek Mill has found himself the subject of much scrutiny due largely in part to the Diddy rumors, then beef with Wale and more recently the way he cheered on The Rock at Wrestlemania (LOL). But at the end of the day the man is in fact a rapper and regardless of how much he gets clowned, the Philadelphia rapper isn’t keeping his naysayers from quitting his day job.

Linking up with Millyz for the Boston rapper’s visuals to “Soul Survivor,” Meek and Millyz hit the club with their peoples in tow before heading to the Dominican Republic where they ride ATV’s and hit the beach with some particularly thick young Dominicanas. The lavish life of rap stars.

Back in New York, Chello, Jim Jones and Trav keep it simple and for their clip to “No Time,” the three men hit the bodega where they showcase some bricks of cash, blocks of ice, and bottles of bubbly. With this kind of inflation it deadass feels like you need a brick of cash to shop at the corner store.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Lenny Kravitz, Tink, and more.

MILLYZ FT. MEEK MILL – “SOUL SURVIVOR”

CHELLO, JIM JONES & TRAV – “NO TIME”

LENNY KRAVITZ – “HUMAN”

TINK – “CHARGED UP”

KING BRICKZ – “PROUD OF ME”

YTB FATT – “SAME”

J.I. – “REDEMPTION”

PAUL WALL – “PLAYAMADE”

RELATED TAGS

Daily Visuals

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
Joker: Folie à Deux asset
News

The Joker Smiles Again In New ‘JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX’ Trailer

Quavo
News

Quavo & Destroy Lonely “Potato Loaded,” Bryson Tiller “The Multiverse Freestyle” & More | Daily Visuals 4.5.24

Air Jordan 4 military blue
News

The Air Jordan 4 “Military Blue” To See A Massive General Release

B.G. aka Christopher Noel Dorsey
News

B.G. Could End Up Back In Jail For Violating His Probation

Trill Burgers
News

Bun B’s Trill Burgers Named in New Lawsuit From Ex-Business Partners

Celebrity Sightings In New York - February 15, 2024
News

Beyoncé Reveals Tracklist For Rumored Country Album ‘Cowboy Carter’

Future
News

Future & Metro Boomin ft. Travis Scott & Playboi Carti “Type Sh*t,” E-40 ft. Trae Tha Truth “Succaz” & More | Daily Visuals 3.27.24

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Arrivals
News

Juvenile Drops “400 Degreez” Video 25 Years After Its Release

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close