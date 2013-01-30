Joey Bada$$ – “Don’t Quit Your Day Job” (Lil B Diss) [LISTEN]

Joey Bada$$ was not going to let a diss record from Lil B just slide, was he? Of course not. The Brooklyn MC goes in on the Based God on “Don’t Quit Your Day Job.”

In a record which borrows its title from the lyric that initially rubbed the Bay Area rapper the wrong way, the Cinematic Music Group chooses the instrumental from Janet Jackson’s “That’s The Way Love Goes” to verbally assault the self-proclaimed Based God.

Bada$$ echoes the sentiments that he tweeted early stating how disappointed he was that Lil B “didn’t go harder” on him in his initial diss song “I’m The Bada$$.”

Lil B, real name Brandon McCartney, took offense to a lyric Capital STEEZ said about him in the song “Survival Tactics” off of Joey’s 1999 mixtape which implored the Evil Red Flame rapper to not quit his day job. After the lyric was tweeted to him by Bad A$$ over the weekend, Lil B retorted with yesterday’s diss song. It is unclear if Lil B is aware of STEEZ’s passing.

Get a listen to "Don't Quit Your Day Job"

