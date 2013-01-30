Justin Timberlake Confirmed To Perform At 2013 Grammy Awards

Justin Timberlake will return to the Grammy Awards stage for the first time in six years to perform his new single “Suit & Tie” on Sunday, February 10.

This will be Timberlake’s first performance on the annual award show since 2007 when the singer/songwriter performed “What Goes Around/Comes Around” off of his last solo album, FutureSex/LoveSounds.

The former *NSYNC front man will join Jack White, The Black Keys, Mumford and Sons, fun., Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and apparently a one-handed Frank Ocean as performers for the 55th annual celebration of the best the music industry has to offer.

While it is assumed that Timberlake will perform his latest single, “Suit & Tie,” it is unclear whether or not Jay-Z will join him on stage. The two were recently spotted filming a video for the single and is set to hit the stage this weekend at a DirectTV Super Bowl event in New Orleans. There are also rumors that Timberlake might perform the “Suit & Tie” single during Beyoncé’s halftime performance, although those rumors couldn’t be confirmed as of yet. Wardrobe malfunction, anyone?

Timberlake’s third solo album, The 20/20 Experience, will hit stores on March 19th.

