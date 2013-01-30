Timbaland Joins Roc Nation

Roc Nation announced a blockbuster acquisition on Life + Times that Timbaland has joined its roster.

Real name Tim Mosley, Timbaland joins Jay-Z’s illustrious record label/management group that includes acts such as J. Cole, Rihanna, Meek Mill, Wale, Jahlil Beats, Rita Ora, M.I.A., Jay Electronica, Willow Smith and many more. It is unknown if Timbaland has joined the roster as an artist or through a management deal.

The multiple time Grammy winner has produced classic records for the Roc Nation owner including the current Billboard chart-topper, “Suit & Tie” by Justin Timberlake. Throughout Jigga’s career, Tim has produced singles such as “Big Pimpin,” “Jigga What, Jigga Who,” “It’s Hot,” “Is That Your Bi**h,” “Hey Papi,” “Dirt Off Your Shoulder,” “Off That,” “Venus vs. Mars,” and countless others.

Timbaland is currently working on Timberlake’s third solo album, The 20/20 Experience which will be produced entirely by the Virginia-based super producer. Check out some of this classic footage of the two in the studio from Jay-Z’s documentary, Fade To Black.

—

Photo: Life + Times