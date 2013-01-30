Gucci Mane Speaks At Crawford Long Middle School’s Career Day In Georgia [PHOTOS]

Holy poor decisions, Gucci Mane! The Brick Squad Rapper was shaping the youth today as he was the guest speaker at Crawford Long Middle School’s Career Day.

There are moments in Hip-Hop that just kind of leave you so completely at a loss for words. This is one of those moments. To be fair, La Flare does love the kids; but lets get a quick rundown of just exactly who is talking to the youth of Crawford Long Middle School real quick.

The Trap God rapper has crafted some of the most catchy records to ever come out of Atlanta, but has had quite a tough time keeping himself out from under the thumb of “the man” since 2001. He’s been convicted on cocaine charges, killed a man in self-defense in 2005, and has been arrested no less than seven times since 2008 for charges ranging from tossing a woman out of a moving vehicle to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Once more, in 2011 A judge in the Superior Court of Georgia’s Fulton County ordered the “So Icy” rapper to a psychiatric hospital. His lawyers filed a Special Plea of Mental Incompetency on Dec. 27th of that year, arguing that he is unable “to go forward and/or intelligently participate in the probation revocation hearing.

Nevertheless, Gucci is helping shape young minds right now in Georgia as a speaker in a Language Arts class in Georgia as we speak. Anything is possible, America. Anything. Check out the photos from the class after the jump.

