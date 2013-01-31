A$AP Rocky ft. Trey Songz – “Same B-tch” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

A$AP Rocky and Trey Songz on the same track? It was inevitable.

That’s the case on this new record from Dat PMF called “Same B-tch” off DJ Spinatik’s forthcoming Street Runnaz 72 mixtape.

“If we f-ck tonight, tomorrow you’ll be famous,” croons Trigga on the hook. The song’s theme follows the same blueprint as the Harlem rapper spits about his prowess with the ladies and a generally stuntastic lifestyle over the high energy track’s speedy drums and nimble keys.

You can hear why the previously unreleased song may not have fit on A$AP’s Long.Live.A$AP debut, but it doesn’t mean it’s not a keeper. Besides promoting his album, the “1Train” rapper has been busy appearing in an Alexander Wang commercial and will be dropping a super limited (it’s for friends and fam only) collection of gear that’s a collaboration with Raf Simons. Who else?

Listen to and download “Same B-tch” below. Tagged version, for now.

—

Photo: Instagram