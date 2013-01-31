Joe Budden ft. Juicy J & Lloyd Banks – “Last Day” [LISTEN]

Just hours after Joe Budden revealed his second single “Never Broke Again” featuring Wiz Khalifa and French Montana, he antes up with another new track titled “Last Day.” With such a title, it’s fitting that Trippy legend Juicy J would be featured here. Lloyd Banks also contributes a verse, adding to the turn up effects of the single-worthy cut.

With a very “C’est la vie” feel, Joe Budden, Juicy J and Lloyd Banks each give their perspective on why they live, spend and party like each day could be their last. Let’s hope this track doesn’t influence struggle rappers to follow suit. Remember, it’s easy to live this lifestyle when you can in fact afford to and you, struggle rapper, cannot.

“Last Day” will be one of 17 tracks set to appear on No Love Lost, which is available now for pre-order on iTunes. The project will see its official release February 5, and is only the third major release album from Joe Budden. Fans can expect appearances from Slaughterhouse members Crooked I, Joel Ortiz and Royce Da 5’9″, as well as Omarion, Kirko Bangz, Lil Wayne and more.

Hear “Last Day” below.

Photo: VH1