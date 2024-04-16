Subscribe
Hypebeast Alert: New SUPREME x Nike Spring Capsule On The Way

No sneakers though.

Published on April 16, 2024

SUPREME X NIKE CAPSULE 2024

Source: SUPREME / Supreme

Two of the culture’s most beloved brands are partnering up. A SUPREME and Nike collaboration is on the way.

Last week the New York City based label unveiled their newest cobranded effort. This time it is with Nike and as expected the capsule covers off on several streetwear staples intended to bring a twist to how most approach spring fashion. Included in the collection are a series of denim shorts, hooded sweatshirts with matching pants, headwear, buttoned-up short sleeve shirts and some outerwear pieces. While the drop is diverse enough to ensure there is something to fit everyone’s style needs the standouts in this collection are very clear.

The Ripstop Pullover and accompanying Track Pants are made of water resistant nylon with the Nike logo on the waist and on the back. These sets are available in three color ways including a cream, black with white stitching and a purple pink with a eye catching gradient effect. Some other items that are sure to be in high demand include the denim puffer vest with branding on the left collar and back. As for accessories we get some sleek bucket hats that will add point of difference to any streetstyle look.

The SUPREME x Nike spring collection will be available starting April 18.

SUPREME X NIKE CAPSULE 2024

Source: SUPREME / Supreme

