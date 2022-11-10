Hypebeast Alert: Supreme Unveils New York Yankees Collection

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

New York is about to New York like never before. Supreme has unveiled a new drop with the New York Yankees.

As spotted on High Snobiety, Supreme x New York Yankees are once again collaborating just in time for the fall and winter season. This week the streetwear company unveiled a new capsule collection that incorporates one of the most recognizable sports logos in history. The result are pieces that all New Yorkers can embrace whether or not they have taken the 4 train to 161st Street in the Bronx.

This drop is lead by a leather varsity jacket and features both imprints and Chinese lettering on the outer shell. The result is reminiscent of Avirex’s signature release, but this version double downs on streetwear appeal. This piece is available in three colorways including a black, red and mocha. As expected SUPREME sticks to their script and offers us great layering options with hooded sweatshirts and matching sweatpants. To make the cipher complete we also get New Era fitted caps in multiple colors with the same branding motif.

The Supreme x New York Yankees capsule collection will be available starting Thursday, Nov. 10 at 11 a.m. EDT in the U.S. and Nov. 12 at 11 a.m. JST in Japan.

Photo: SUPREME