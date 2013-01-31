Beyoncé Opens Up About Miscarriage, Calls It “The Saddest Thing” She’s Ever Been Through

More pieces of Beyonce’s HBO documentary, Life Is But A Dream, have been revealed, weeks before the project’s debut.

The 31-year-old shared the details of first learning that she was pregnant, all the way up to the moment she found out that she miscarried. “About two years ago, I was pregnant for the first time,” she said. “And I heard the heartbeat, which was the most beautiful music I ever heard in my life.

“I picked out names, I envisioned what my child would look like…I was feeling very maternal.” Somehow, things went wrong, and during a trip back home to New York she learned of the miscarriage. “I flew back to New York to get my check up—and no heartbeat. Literally the week before I went to the doctor, everything was fine but there was no heartbeat.”

Bey turned to music to help ease the pain. “I went into the studio and wrote the saddest song I’ve ever written in my life. And it was actually the first song I wrote for my album. And it was the best form of therapy for me, because it was the saddest thing I’ve ever been through.”

The title of the song has not been revealed.

Last January, the Houston native gave birth to daughter Blue Ivy Carter, and has become noticeably more open with her fans since becoming a mother. After Blue came the launch of her Tumblr page, and the opening of an Instagram account, which she uses to share intimate photos.

This Sunday, Mrs. Carter will headline the Super Bowl half-time show, and held a press conference earlier today where she sang the National Anthem a capella to quiet any doubt behind her vocal abilities, after she was found to be singing alongside a recorded track during President Obama’s inaugural ceremony.

