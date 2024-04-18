Cookies & ‘The Freak Brothers’ Launch New Partnership

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Cookies, the cannabis and lifestyle brand founded by multifaceted entrepreneur Berner, and The Freak Brothers, a comic book and animated series, are joining forces in a new partnership. Via the new collaboration, Cookies and The Freak Brothers are releasing a limited-edition CookiesSF clothing capsule, along with a hefty infused preroll and more.

As Berner continues to expand his empire, the launch of the new LSD Joint coincides with the rapper joining the voice cast of The Freak Brothers series, which also stars Tiffany Haddish, Woody Harrelson, John Goodman, Pete Davidson, and others.

The LSD Joint, which drops on 420 Eve (April 19), is a 2.5g infused preroll point that speaks to fans who grew up with the comics and those indoctrinated to the brand via the animated series. The LSD Joint comes in a glow-in-the-dark tube and is adorned with a scannable QR code that unlocks related artwork.

“We felt like ‘LSD Joint’ was an appropriate name for our collab given the Freak Brothers are from the ’70s, from San Francisco, and this joint is EXTREMELY strong. We will be dropping our collab with the Freaks on 4/19, available at all of our California stores,” said Berner, co-founder and CEO of Cookies. “I love that the animated show is so weed-friendly and done with class. I’m incredibly excited to announce that I am joining the Freak Brothers show alongside an epic cast.”

Courtney Solomon, Freak Brothers’ CEO and show Executive Producer, added, “We’re excited to welcome Berner to the show. His proven track record of innovation and his authentic love of cannabis culture is a perfect marriage with the Freak Brothers. We look forward to a long collaboration together.”

It may come as a surprise to some but considering that the animated series spawned from The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers in the late 1960s, they have never collaborated in the wider cannabis space despite the deep connections to that world.

This is the first-ever official cannabis product for The Freak Brothers, so we wanted to lean into the cool trippy Bay Area heritage shared by both brands while producing a product the Freaks themselves would have loved to spark up,” said Greg Goldner, Head of Brand & Strategy for Freak Brothers.

Seasons 1 and 2 of The Freak Brothers are available on Tubi now. Learn more about the show here.

Learn more about Cookies here.

Photo: Cookies/Freak Brothers