Pusha T’s Funkmaster Flex Freestyle [VIDEO]

Pusha T is currently in New York City doing his press run for the Wrath Of Caine mixtape that he released this week.

The younger Thornton brother took his talents to the Funkmaster Flex radio show on Hot 97 and dropped a few bars over some instrumentals including Maybach Music Group’s “Actin Up.”

Without much extra greasy talk, Pusha got straight to the bars over O.C.’s “Time’s Up.” On the first freestyle he goes on to name drop Big Daddy Kane, The Notorious B.I.G. and Michael Jackson when it comes to his own greatness while comparing his competition to second fiddle acts “like Kelly Rowland.”

Ouch.

While the first freestyle is mostly boastful, the second one over “Actin Up” features Pusha waxing poetically about stealing your girl and her friend after leaving the club, swiftly. After the freestyles, Pusha shouts out Def Jam and asks “when are we hitting the road?”

