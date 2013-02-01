Joey Bada$$ Says “It Was Too Easy” To Record A Lil B Diss Song [VIDEO]

Recently, Joey Bada$$ and Lil B traded diss records called “I’m the Bada$$” and “Don’t Quit Your Day Job,” respectively. Bada$$ spoke on the song he created and said that going at the Based God was just a necessary reaction.

“When somebody sends a jab at me, I’ll just send one twice as hard,” the Brooklyn MC told MTV News. “I really didn’t have to respond, I don’t feel so, but I just did it as like… I don’t know why. … it’s too easy, that’s what it is. It’s too easy, so I thought, ‘Why not?’ It’s just flexing my skill on him.”

Belatedly, Lil B recorded his dis record, “I’m The Bad A$$,” in response to a line by the late Capital STEEZ, who took his own life late last year, on “Survival Tactics” off Joey’s 1999 mixtape. “They say hard work pays off, well tell the Based God don’t quit his day job,” spit Steez on the song that dropped last summer.

The Pro Era rapper responded in kind with “Don’t Quit Your Day Job,” which features a Lee Bannon beat that samples Janet Jackson’s “That’s The Way Love Goes.”

Will this be the end of Bada$$ vs The Based God? Let’s hope so. There are surely much better rhyme battles out there to witness.

Photo: MTV News