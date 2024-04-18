Subscribe
IRS Hits Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Home & Seize Multiple Cars

We wonder if they took his iced out jewelry too.

Published on April 18, 2024

Tekashi69

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

Ever since snitching on half of Brooklyn and getting himself sprung from prison, Tekashi 6ix9ine’s career has been in the toilet. But still, the Hip-Hop pariah has been living it up as if he’s still got cash rolling in by the millions—but it at least seems like he doesn’t.

With that being the case, he may owe Uncle Sam a pretty penny. According to TMZ, IRS agents paid Tekashi’s Florida home a visit and promptly took away all kinds of items from his home including a couple of his hot wheels. The sudden repo operation went down Wednesday (April 17), when IRS agents and Palm Beach officers went to Tekashi’s Lake Worth home and went to work while Tekashi is stuck in the Dominican Republic awaiting his day in court for an assault charge he caught a few months back.

Per TMZ:

Eyewitnesses tell us that these agents ended up confiscating multiple items from Tekashi’s house — where other people could be seen talking with the agents outside — and it looks like they even towed away some of the vehicles at the property, too.

We’ve been told that several different cars of his were hauled off, but we’ve obtained photos of at least two that look like they were for sure seized. You can even see they have his name right there on a sticker on the windshield of one of the rides.

In terms of what exactly this is all about, it’s still unclear. Of course, the fact the IRS is in the mix — ya gotta figure it’s tax-related… but the IRS hasn’t gotten back to us yet.

Tekashi must be tight, but everyone knows that if you try to jerk the IRS they’re gonna come for you.

That being said we doubt anyone feels bad for the embattled rapper as he’s done everything in the book to alienate the culture, fans and anyone who might’ve supported him in the past.

What do y’all think of the IRS taking Tekashi Snitch9ine’s belongings? Let us know in the comments down below.

tekashi 6ix9ine

