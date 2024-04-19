Authorities Looking For Kanye West After He Allegedly 2-Pieced Man Who Assaulted His Wife

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Looks like Kanye West has once again found himself in some legal hot water due to his temper, but if his account is to be trusted, he might’ve been in the right for once as he’s being accused of putting hands on another man (no Diddy).

According to TMZ, authorities are searching for the Donda rapper after a man claims Kanye West assaulted him Tuesday night (April 16). Interestingly enough, the man who says Yeezy punched him apparently brought it on himself as Ye’s camp alleges that the man in question “grabbed” and “assaulted Kanye’s wife, Bianca Censori. That action caused Kanye to react as any husband would and put some paws on the alleged assailant.

TMZ reports:

They add, “The assailant didn’t merely collide into her. He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses. She was battered and sexually assaulted.”

We’re told Kanye and Bianca took off after the alleged altercation … and, the alleged victim did not require treatment for injuries.

We’re told police plan on reaching out to Kanye for his side of the story, and will also speak to witnesses.

If this actually turns out to be true, we can’t blame Kanye for reacting the way he did. Most men would try to knock out any other man who’d violate their wife in such a manner. At the same time, Kanye has been putting hands on people over the past few years for the smallest of reasons, so you never know with this man.

That being said, we wouldn’t be surprised if the man in question saw an opportunity for a quick payday and tried to push Kanye’s buttons to “earn” himself a quick come-up. Just sayin’.

What do y’all think of Kanye’s latest situation? Justified or nah? Let us know in the comments section below.