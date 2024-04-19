Subscribe
Future & Metro Boomin “Drink N Dance,” Meek Mill “Came From The Bottom” & More | Daily Visuals 4.18.24

Future and Metro Boomin love themselves some female company and Meek Mill is all about the Benjamins. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on April 18, 2024

Future and Metro Boomin seem to have some unfinished business as the dynamic duo recently released We Still Don’t Trust You less than a month than their previous project, We Don’t Trust You. Naturally with the release of the new album the two have dropped some visuals in support of the LP and get somewhat romantic with it.

For their visuals to “Drink N Dance,” Future and Metro Boomin have a gang of women throw on some S&M type of outfits and grind up on them (and on some stripper poles) in a “Funhouse” of their making.

Meek Mill meanwhile continues to focus on his music while trying to ignore the social media noise and in his clip to “Came From The Bottom,” the Iladelphia rapper counts his money while rocking a chest full of diamonds as he spits his bars with a big smile on his face. Say what you want about the man, he’s paid and will let y’all know as much.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Grafh and Royce Da 5’9”, Lil Blood, and more.

FUTURE & METRO BOOMIN – “DRINK N DANCE”

MEEK MILL – “CAME FROM THE BOTTOM”

GRAFH & ROYCE DA 5’9” – “NEVER LEAVING”

LIL BLOOD – “OAKLAND STATE OF MIND”

KAMAIYAH – “CAN’T LOSE”

DON TRIP – “MOMMA’S REVENGE”

ELDORADO RED – “CODE OF SILENCE”

KOOLIEKASH – “1000 TEARS”

Daily Visuals

