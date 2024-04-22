Subscribe
Josh Hartnett Tries To Evade A Police Set-Up In Trailer To M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Trap’

What's the chances this is set in the same universe as 'Unbreakable' too?

Published on April 22, 2024

Trap x M. Night Shyamalan

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures / Warner Bros. Pictures

Decades ago it seemed like up and coming Hollywood film star Josh Hartnett was going to be the next big superstar in Tinseltown but after a few films in the 2000’s the man suddenly dropped out of sight and went MIA for years.

Now it seems like he’s been getting back on his acting grizzly and for his most recent project the former Hollywood heartthrob has linked up with M. Night Shyamalan for the upcoming thriller, Trap. Starring Josh Hartnett, the film centers around a dad who takes his daughter to a pop star’s concert only to learn that the event itself is a trap for a serial killer who police have been tracking down for a while. The plot twist, Hartnett is the serial killer they’re looking for.

Now that he knows this elaborate trap was meant for him, he has to figure out how to get out of the venue without his daughter and more importantly the police finding out who he is. Will he be able to get out of the venue without tipping off the police or his daughter to his secret identity? Will he have to body a few people in the process? We certainly hope so!

This actually looks pretty damn interesting.

Check out the trailer for Trap and let us know if you’ll be checking it out when it hits theaters this August below.

M. Night Shyamalan Movie Trailers

